The Gold Coast Titans have secured a major piece of their pack, re-signing one of their best forwards.

The club announced on Thursday the extension of Maroons forward Beau Fermor on a three-year contract extension, keeping him at the club until the end of the 2029 NRL season.

The 27-year-old's re-signing is a major boost for new coach Josh Hannay, with Fermor cementing himself as one of the competition's most dynamic and hard-working edge forwards.

The deal ensures Fermor will remain a one-club player, having already notched 92 NRL appearancesfor the Titans since debuting in 2020.

Fermor, who made his Queensland Origin debut in 2025, said staying loyal to the Titans was an easy decision.

“This club means a lot to me. They gave me my NRL opportunity and have continued to back me through the ups and downs,” Fermor said.

“Most importantly, they've supported me and my young family - while I'll always be a Dalby boy at heart, the Gold Coast is my home now.”

The Dalby Devils junior praised the club's direction under Hannay, expressing excitement about the Titans' future.

“We've got a special group here, and I'm proud to wear the Titans jersey until at least 2029,” he said.

“I truly believe in where we're heading under Josh's leadership and want to help deliver premierships for the Gold Coast.”

Coach Hannay said Fermor's long-term commitment highlights both his on-field influence and leadership within the squad.

“Beau is the type of player every club wants - hardworking, reliable, and selfless… His consistency and energy lift the entire group, and knowing he's locked in long-term is a huge step forward for us,” Hannay said.

“I've worked with Beau in Origin camp before, and I'm thrilled to continue that partnership here at the Titans.

“He's a key piece of our forward pack moving forward.”

Fermor's extension continues the Titans' push to secure their core players ahead of a new era under Hannay.