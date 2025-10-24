The Gold Coast Titans have confirmed they have explored the idea of signing Craig Bellamy, but labelled recent media reports as "inaccurate".\n\nBellamy, who is likely to return to Queensland in some capacity once his time at the Melbourne Storm ends, has been linked with the Titans in recent days.\n\nThe Storm coach is off-contract at the end of 2026, and it was reported he was even asked at one point if he'd be willing to relocate to the Gold Coast for 2026 following the axing of Des Hasler.\n\nWith that move not happening, the Titans signed Cronulla Sharks assistant Josh Hannay for 2026, 2027 and 2028, but his future was plunged into doubt by the potential move for Bellamy.\n\nThe Titans, in a statement on Friday, confirmed they made a play for Bellamy, but suggested the move won't happen.\n\n"Craig Bellamy's legacy in the game speaks for itself. His interest in returning to Queensland is well known, and as a club committed to success and excellence, we had a responsibility to explore every possibility that could strengthen our future and secure the expertise of the most successful coach in the modern era," club chairman Dennis Watt said.\n\n"We make no apologies for pursuing the best. That's what ambitious and successful organisations do.\n\n"While we don't comment on confidential contractual matters, we can say that much of the recent commentary has been inaccurate.\n\n"Throughout this process, Josh and his management have been fully informed and engaged.\n\n"Their professionalism and support for our decision in securing Craig Bellamy has been unwavering."\n\nWhether there was any chance of Bellamy ever coaching the Titans remains unknown, with the likelihood of his role being in the office, or as a director, a far more probable outcome.\n\nHannay said he had been kept in the loop regarding the Titans' pursuit of Bellamy the whole time.\n\n"I've been involved in discussions about Craig's potential involvement since before I accepted the role," he said.\n\n"The opportunity to work alongside someone of his calibre would be a tremendous asset for our club, our players, and for me personally in my first role as a head coach.\n\n"I'm proud to be part of a club that thinks boldly and acts with integrity."\n\nThe statement comes with Hannay starting life on the Gold Coast today.\n\nThe coach said he was confident of building something special on the Gold Coast.\n\n"It's great to officially get started with the Titans," Hannay said.\n\n"We've assembled a talented and driven team, and I'm confident we're ready to build something truly special here on the Gold Coast.\n\n"There's a lot of hard work ahead, but we're energised and completely united in our vision."\n\nThe Gold Coast are still unclear what their roster will look like for 2026. They recently released Alofiana Khan-Pereira to the New Zealand Warriors, and it's understood David Fifita is likely to exit the club before the start of next season as talks continue with the South Sydney Rabbitohs.\n\nTino Fa'asuamaleaui will certainly continue as club captain for 2026, but beyond that, he could seek a contract elsewhere with player options in his deal in a storyline that is sure to shape the rugby league universe in the coming months.\n\nThe Titans' playing group is expected back on deck in the next few weeks to begin their first pre-season under Hannay.