The Gold Coast Titans are continuing to make moves on the transfer market, with the Robina club reportedly set to land former Canterbury Bulldogs second-rower Joe Stimson from next season on a two-year deal according to the Daily Telegraph.

Stimson, who played for the Melbourne Storm during their premiership season in 2017 and contested the 2018 Grand Final, has found mixed fortunes in Belmore since his arrival at the start of 2020.

Just two games into his debut season with the club, the talented young back-rower suffered a season-ending shoulder injury.

He was able to return to the NRL team in injury-interrupted patches throughout 2021 and he’s made a healthy 21 appearances for the first team this year, but Stimson has started just four of the 32 games he’s played in that time.

Though he came to the club highly-rated prior to his injuries and has shown glimpses of his potential this year, Stimson’s situation is unlikely to change with the arrival of Viliame Kikau and Ryan Sutton for 2023, and so the 26-year-old has been forced to look elsewhere.

As it stands, Stimson is currently officially without a contract.

While still to be officially confirmed by either party, Stimson is expected join Kieran Foran and Sam Verrills as members of a new-look Titans side for 2023, ready to right the wrongs of a disastrous 2022 campaign.