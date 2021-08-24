The Gold Coast Titans have locked in one of their most exciting prospects with fullback Jayden Campbell committing to the club long-term.

Campbell's new deal will see the future star stay on the Gold Coast until at least the of the 2024 season.

"It’s great news for the club," Titans head coach Justin Holbrook said on the club website.

"Obviously Preston (Campbell) is his dad and our club’s number one player, but Jayden has earned this in his own right and shown in his four games of NRL what he is capable of.

"He’ll only get better over the next few years and it’s exciting to know that we’ve got a great local junior coming through who will be great for our club."

Campbell joins a long list of players the Titans have locked up which includes AJ Brimson (2026), Jamal Fogarty (2023), Patrick Herbert (2023), Brian Kelly (2023), Greg Marzhew (2023), Kevin Proctor (2022), Toby Sexton (2024) and Corey Thompson (2023).