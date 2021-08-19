The Gold Coast Titans are reportedly set to swing a major surprise at the selection table during the 2022 season, with AJ Brimson likely to move to five-eighth.

Brimson, who is out this weekend with an injury, will be replaced by young gun Jayden Campbell, but there is talk that Campbell playing fullback could be more permanent.

The 22-year-old Brimson entered the NRL as a fullback with the ability to play in the halves, but has almost been exclusively used in the fullback role.

Now, Channel 7 journalist Chris Garry is reporting Brimson is set for a move into the front line next year.

The Titans are planning on moving AJ Brimson to five-eighth next year... with Jayden Campbell at fullback. The rest of the season is his audition. Brimson will partner either Sexton or Fogarty. Titans still considering offering Ash Taylor a cut price deal as backup half. https://t.co/IvZIHqJv1R — Chris Garry (@ChrisGarry7) August 19, 2021

Brimson's return date is currently unknown, however, a fractured jaw could see him unable to return before the finals, or potentially a worse result.

AJ Brimson will miss at least Rd23 after suffering a hairline fracture in his jaw. Caused by stray boot in tackle below. Common return to play is 4-6 weeks, though have seen players return sooner with these minor fractures. If surgery required likely at least 3-4 weeks recovery pic.twitter.com/vyh7cmEenf — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) August 17, 2021

Intriguingly however, the reported decision to move Brimson to the halves in 2022 means there would only be room for one of club co-captain Jamal Fogarty and rookie Toby Sexton, who has been something of a revelation since making his NRL debut.

That is without even mentioning Ashley Taylor, who the club are still undecided on as to whether he has a future with the club.

Brimson, widely touted as one of the best youngsters in the game before he made his debut, has done nothing to dispell that, churning out consistent good performances for the Titans making the Maroons' side in last year's series.

A lisfranc fracture ruled him out of Game 2 and 3 after a stunning Game 1, before he came from the bench twice this season for the Maroons.

Still, Brimson moving to the halves would put coach Justin Holbrook in an awkward position, given the form of Sexton, who has startingly been dropped this week to allow for Fogarty's return.

Essentially, the club may be resigned to losing one of Campbell or Sexton, with both setting themselves for long-term careers in the game on the back of wonderful performances throughout their rookie seasons.