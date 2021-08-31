The Gold Coast Titans have announced exciting youngster Moeaki Fotuaika will remain at the club until at least the end of 2024, after signing a new deal just before the final round of the 2021 season.

The 21-year-old made his debut for the Titans in 2018 and has since played 75-games, while also making State of Origin appearances for Queensland in 2020 and 2021.

An exciting forward prospect, Fotuaika has quickly become a valuable player for the Titans and won the Paul Broughton Medal in just his second-season at senior level.

“I’m definitely excited to extend my time here on the Gold Coast until 2024,” Fotuaika told the club's media department on Tuesday.

“I’ve got a lot of close mates here that I went to school with and some mates at the Titans that I’ll call best friends forever.

“We’ve got a good coaching staff here, I’m really enjoying it and I’m really enjoying training and playing.

“I’m thrilled that I’ll be staying here and I know that we’ve got some good years coming.”

Titans head coach Justin Holbrook was full of praise for Fotuaika after the contract extension was announced and claimed he was eager to see his career progress on the Gold Coast.

“Moeaki is a wonderful young player and person and we’re very happy that he’s committed to our club." Holbrook said.

“He is a great example to local juniors on the pathway that the Titans offer. He grew up in the region, went to school at Keebra Park State High School, progressed through the Titans Junior System and into NRL and then on to representative honours.

“His work rate and effort is exceptional and he is the type of player that team-mates love playing with.

“Moeaki has already had a wonderful career at the Titans, claiming the Paul Broughton Medal in 2019, and over the next three seasons I’m excited about where he can take his game.”

Fotuaika has made 20-appearances for the Titans this season and has crossed the line twice.