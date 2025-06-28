Des Hasler's tenure at the Gold Coast Titans is teetering on the edge as a wave of scrutiny engulfs the club's football operations, leadership structure and recruitment systems.

With just two wins from their past eleven starts and another bottom-four finish looming, Hasler now finds himself at the centre of it all with some voices calling for an immediate exit.

Contracted through to 2026, Hasler has reportedly been considering his future following a disastrous run that has left the Titans languishing near the foot of the ladder.

A performance clause in his deal allows for early termination should the club miss the finals, and with the side sitting well outside the eight, pressure is mounting.

Former Queensland rep Corey Parker did not hold back in his assessment.

"They are a rabble, an absolute rabble," he said, speaking with Newscorp.

"If Hasler is going to retire or walk away, just pull the trigger now. There's no upside to having him there now."

Parker also revealed a failed coaching discussion with Titans CEO Steve Mitchell and said the club is “in all sorts of trouble”, and that change is overdue at every level.

"I spoke honestly, as I do. It was a good meeting, but I never heard back from him. Crickets. Zero."

The Titans have undergone very little internal change since the Kelly and Frizelle families assumed ownership in 2017. Despite more than $100 million in funding since their 2007 inception, the club has just two finals appearances and no wins to show for it.

Their last top-eight finish came in 2021.

Their last finals victory? 2010.

Right now, they are staring down the barrel of a third wooden spoon.

For Parker, the issues run far deeper than Hasler.

"You have to look at the Titans culture. They need to look at recruitment and where they are putting their money.

"They have the talent to challenge for the finals, but they need a hooker and halfback."

There are already whispers around who could take over. Parker flagged the likes of Kevin Walters, Josh Hannay and Jason Demetriou, but also threw his support behind current assistant Jim Lenihan.

"For some reason, clubs are reluctant to put in a guy who doesn't have a high profile, but I think Lenihan has the goods. How can he ever get a profile if he doesn't get a chance?

"If the chat is true about Des, the Titans could make a call and do it now, and they don't lose anything if Lenihan gets the job as caretaker for the final 10 rounds. They might come to the realisation in 10 weeks' time that Lenihan can do the job, and if he can't, then they can get someone else."

A pre-game statement from ownership last week publicly backed Hasler through to 2026.