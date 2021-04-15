Gold Coast Titans hooker Erin Clark has penned a two-year extension with the club.

The Titans on Wednesday night confirmed Clark’s extension, tying him to the Gold Coast until the end of 2023.

Clark joined the club ahead of the 2020 season as a train-and-player after a previous stint at the New Zealand Warriors where he played just one game in 2017.

He made 10 appearances for the Titans last year as a starting hooker and interchange.

Gold Coast coach Justin Holbrook said Clark deserved all his opportunities after displaying great work ethic and drive.

“Erin’s an example of where hard work can get you,” Holbrook told titans.com.au.