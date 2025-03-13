Oskar Bryant, a rising star at the Gold Coast Titans, has decided to switch clubs and move to Sydney in the hope of new opportunities.

A member of the Gold Coast Titans development list last season alongside Jaylan De Groot and Ryder Williams, Bryant has decided to leave the club and has signed with the Canterbury Bulldogs as he looks to make his NRL first-grade debut in the coming years.

The younger brother of Brisbane Heat's big-hatting batter Max Bryant, Oskar primarily plays as a dummy-half and was a standout in the club's pathways system.

This saw him successfully transition to the QLD Cup competition, where he played 30 matches for the Tweed Seagulls over the past two seasons.

However, he unfortunately failed to crack the NRL as he was still behind Sam Verrills and Chris Randall in the pecking order.

"You've always got to be on your toes and it's tough footy playing against adults," he told titans.com.au in the past.