The Gold Coast Titans have again moved to clarify that their pursuit of Craig Bellamy was known by incoming coach Josh Hannay.

Hannay will replace Des Hasler at the Titans in 2026, but it was up in the air for some time after he signed, with revelations the Titans were going after Bellamy, first for 2026, and then for 2027 when it emerged he wouldn't exit the final year of his deal in Melbourne.

The Titans eventually released a statement confirming they spoke with Bellamy, but that those conversations had reached their end, with Bellamy not ready to make a call on his future.

There were some suggestions that Hannay was in the dark over the chase, but the Titans suggested that was anything but the case.

After suggesting on SEN Radio that Hannay would have felt a little blindsided by the move to pursue Bellamy - whether that be in a coaching role or a director role - Broncos great Corey Parker had the record set straight by Titans owner Bec Frizelle on SEN Radio.

"Corey, I'd like to clear this up now because it did bother me that you would think that we would be dishonest or not transparent with our incoming coach regarding Craig Bellamy and Josh Hannay," she said live on air.

"I want to say on the record, we would never operate that way. We are straight shooters, and we will always be transparent. We would never treat anyone poorly like that.

"I hope that clears it up for the public, there was nothing we did that neither Josh nor Craig Bellamy were not across."

The Titans, in their statement, which confirmed the end of discussions with Bellamy, suggested reporting had been inaccurate in the final stages, and it's a story they are continuing with.

Parker said he had hoped the situation was being handled differently at the Titans than what was being reported, and said the new comments would provide Titans fans clarity over the club's future.

"That's great, Bec, that provides some great clarity for the listeners and for the fans," Parker said.

“Because for such a period of time there was a bit of uncertainty, not from your end, but I did say from our end that within the four walls you would hope it would be handled differently, and you have absolutely cleared that up without a doubt."

The Titans, who will attempt to steer clear of the bottom four under Hannay in 2026, have an intriguing period ahead of them, with a new ownership structure featuring Matty Johns and Gorden Tallis revealed this week, and 23 spots remaining available in their 2027 roster, with negotiations now open to rival players after November 1 passed earlier this week.