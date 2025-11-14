The Perth Bears are continuing to explore their options for the 2027 NRL season, and have reportedly begun an approach to Gold Coast Titans' second-rower Beau Fermor.

The Bears have a full squad of 30 to build, and over $12 million to do it with.

Already missing the boat on Cameron Munster, who will remain in Melbourne, and Luke Metcalf, who has re-signed with the New Zealand Warriors, all eyes are firmly focused on a potential Bears raid of the Gold Coast.

They have indicated they'd be willing to spend a million and a half per season to obtain Fermor's teammate Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, but signing Fermor would be an enticing prospect for the NRL's newest outfit.

As they kick-off negotiations with players off-contract at the end of 2026, News Corp are reporting that Fermor is high on the shopping list for the Western Australian outfit, and he could be a realistic target.

Fermor, at one stage during 2025, requested a release from the Titans.

It's unclear if he still wants to leave the club given new coach Josh Hannay has been installed to replace Des Hasler, but he will likely consider his options at free agency with a pay rise expected after he made his State of Origin debut in 2025.

The 27-year-old has become one of the Titans' most consistent players, and while the club are desperate to retain him, the lure of Perth may speak to Fermor, who could be on the lookout for a fresh start away from Robina.

It's understood the Titans have begun talks with Fermor, but it's unclear how much progress has been made towards signing him on an extented contract.

The Bears are believed to have not yet tabled a formal offer for the second-rower, but one will be on the way.