The Gold Coast Titans may have just signed axed Des Hasler and signed Josh Hannay as the club's new coach, but that hasn't stopped them from continuing the coaching search regardless.

According to the Daily Telegraph, the Titans are still hoping to lure Melbourne Storm's Craig Bellamy to the club, despite incoming coach Josh Hannay not even officially taking charge yet.

Reports suggest Hannay, who replaces Des Hasler from 2026, is aware of the Titans' long-term plan to secure Bellamy once his deal with Melbourne ends after the 2026 season.

While the Titans remain committed to Hannay's three-year contract, it's understood the club would promote Bellamy to head coach should they land the multi-time premiership winner from 2027 onwards.

Hannay, currently overseas ahead of his Gold Coast arrival, has denied speculation of a clause in his contract that would demote him to Bellamy's assistant if the veteran mentor joined the club.

Titans CEO Steve Mitchell maintained that all employment arrangements remain confidential, but praised both coaches' credentials.

“We're very excited to have Josh joining us as head coach from 2026,” Mitchell told AAP.

“We acknowledge Craig's exceptional coaching credentials and reputation, like many clubs, we'd welcome him and his family in any capacity.”

Bellamy, who owns a home on the Gold Coast, is widely expected to retire from his Storm role at the end of 2026 but could remain involved in rugby league.

The Titans' open dialogue leaves the door ajar for him to take charge, a move that could have major ramifications for the club's coaching structure.