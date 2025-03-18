The Gold Coast Titans have confirmed injury blows for winger Alofiana Khan-Pereira and prop Jaimin Jolliffe, with the duo to miss more than just the coming weekend.

Both players were left out of the Titans' home clash with the Newcastle Knights this weekend, with Tony Francis coming in for Khan-Pereira on the wing, and Iszac Fa'asuamaleaui joining the bench in Jolliffe's usual place.

The club have confirmed Khan-Pererira has suffered a hamstring strain and will miss a month of action.

The injury was suffered during the Titans loss to the Canterbury Bulldogs on Sunday evening, with the winger now likely to miss games in Round 3 against the Knights, Round 4 against the Sydney Roosters, Round 5 against the Dolphins and Roudn 6 against the St George Illawarra Dragons in Wollongong before being a chance of returning in Round 7 at home against the Canberra Raiders.

It's a big blow for Khan-Pereira and the Titans, who will be desperate to turn things around after their poor Round 1 performance against the blue and white.

Jolliffe, on the other hand, has suffered what has been described by the club as a 'niggle in his calf'. The injury is not at all serious.

An almost permanent member of the bench for Des Hasler's side, he is expected to slot back in for Round 5 against the Dolphins, but there is an outside chance he will only miss a single game.

The Titans play the Knights at home on Saturday evening, with kick-off set for 7:35pm (AEDT) - 6:35pm (AEST).