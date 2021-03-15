NRL Rd 12 - Titans v Cowboys
GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 02: Brian Kelly of the Titans makes a break during the round 12 NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and the North Queensland Cowboys at Cbus Super Stadium on June 02, 2019 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Titans star centre Brian Kelly is set to miss the next three weeks of action after suffering a fracture in his right hand.

The 24-year-old sustained the injury during the Titans’ defeat to the Warriors on the weekend in what has added insult to Gold Coast’s lacklustre start.

Announced on the club website, Titans high performance manager Klint Hore said Kelly will require some extended time on the sidelines to nurse his hand.

“The one that we do have concern of is Brian Kelly,” Hore said.

“In the match he sustained a fracture to the right hand.

“He will have probably a three-week return to play program now.”

The Titans are set to face Queensland rivals Brisbane and North Queensland over the next two weeks before hosting the Raiders to round out their opening month of the season.

Their local derby against the Broncos will be boosted by star recruit David Fifita has returned to peak fitness after overcoming an infection this week to play against his former side.

“David Fifita is fine now – he had a skin infection leading into the game against the Warriors.

“He spent a couple of nights in hospital…and he is in full health now and ready to go for the game against the Broncos, his old team.”