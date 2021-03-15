Titans star centre Brian Kelly is set to miss the next three weeks of action after suffering a fracture in his right hand.

The 24-year-old sustained the injury during the Titans’ defeat to the Warriors on the weekend in what has added insult to Gold Coast’s lacklustre start.

Announced on the club website, Titans high performance manager Klint Hore said Kelly will require some extended time on the sidelines to nurse his hand.

“The one that we do have concern of is Brian Kelly,” Hore said.

“In the match he sustained a fracture to the right hand.

Take a bow, Brian Kelly 🤯 That TRY increased Titan's chances of winning from 62.2% to 74.7% 🆙#NRL #NRLTitansKnights #GCTitanspic.twitter.com/f4sM8RrHNJ — Stats Insider (@StatsInsider) September 25, 2020

“He will have probably a three-week return to play program now.”

The Titans are set to face Queensland rivals Brisbane and North Queensland over the next two weeks before hosting the Raiders to round out their opening month of the season.

Their local derby against the Broncos will be boosted by star recruit David Fifita has returned to peak fitness after overcoming an infection this week to play against his former side.

Bumper crowd of 25,000-plus tipped for @GCTitans first home game, big local derby against @brisbanebroncos David Fifita fully fit after a few days in hospital last week with infection, Brian Kelly is out for three weeks though with a fractured hand @NRLcom — Dan Walsh (@dan_walsh64) March 15, 2021

“David Fifita is fine now – he had a skin infection leading into the game against the Warriors.

“He spent a couple of nights in hospital…and he is in full health now and ready to go for the game against the Broncos, his old team.”