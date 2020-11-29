The Brisbane Broncos have announced the signing of Dale Copley for the 2021 season.

Copley, who returns to Brisbane after stints with Titans and Roosters, has signed a one-year deal.

Speedster Dale Copley has returned to the Brisbane Broncoshttps://t.co/j7bESR5ZoJ pic.twitter.com/VDcrcHC2it — Brisbane Broncos (@brisbanebroncos) November 29, 2020

Broncos CEO Paul White spoke about the addition of Copley to the struggling Brisbane side.

“It’s just great to have Dale back at our Club.

“He is a product of our development system and a passionate Queenslander, and he will bring some leadership to our playing group.

“Dale played some of his best footy in our Club colours, and I’m sure Broncos members and fans will love to see him back.”

The 29-year-old has played 143 NRL games and scored 56 tries.