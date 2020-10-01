Sam Stone will remain a Titan until at least 2021.

The 23-year-old played in the club’s last six games after forcing his way back into the line-up in round 15.

Stone has worked on earning the respect of his teammates and coach Justin Holbrook in becoming a consistent and valuable member of the team.

The backrower scored three tries from nine games in 2020 and will look to improve on both those statistics in 2021.

Holbrook has praised Stone’s effort this season and looks forward to seeing the youngster’s on-field progression next year.

“He is a proven first grader and NRL player and it’s great that we’ve been able to extend him and keep him at our club next year,” he told the club website.

“He’s still only 23-years-old so he is going to improve a lot.

“It’s great for our club that Stoney is continuing with us.”

Stone made his debut in 2017 for the Newcastle Knights before crossing the Titans in 2019.

In total he has made 35 NRL appearances.