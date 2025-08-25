Gold Coast has confirmed a major change for 2026 as current head coach Des Hasler will finish at the end of the season.

Hasler's status and experience in the NRL rivals some of the game's greats, reaching five grand finals (2007, 2008, 2011, 2012 and 2014) and claiming two premierships (2008 and 2011) during his time at the Manly Sea Eagles (2004 to 2011, and 2019 to 2022) and Canterbury Bulldogs (2012 to 2017).

The 64-year-old also reached another impressive milestone of 500 games coached in 2025, becoming the sixth figure in history to reach the feat and will coach the final games of the season against the Dolphins (Round 26) and Wests Tigers (Round 27).

Following the confirmation of Hasler's departure, Cronulla Sharks and Queensland Maroons assistant Josh Hannay has been confirmed as his replacement.

A former interim coach of the North Queensland Cowboys, the 45-year-old has joined the club on a three-year contract and will begin after the Sharks' final campaign comes to a close.

"Josh is one of the best young minds in the game," CEO Steve Mitchell said.

"After 10 years in the NRL as a player, Josh has built a body of work as an assistant coach that has him ready to be successful with a team of his own.

"He is highly regarded with players and staff who have worked with him across his coaching roles to date, speaking to his ability to communicate and deliver a winning game plan.

"Josh is excited by our squad, having worked with a number of our players through his time with the Queensland Origin and Emerging Origin camps.

"We have been highly impressed by Josh and his vision for this team, however out of respect to both Josh and the Cronulla Sharks, we will wait until he has finished with his current role before he speaks to Titans Members and fans directly."