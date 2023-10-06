Gold Coast Titans NRLW star Evania Pelite has been ruled out of the Jillaroos squad for the Pacific Championships, with a Roosters NRLW star entering the squad.

Pelite exits the Jillaroos squad with injury and will take a mountain of experience with her. While she has only managed three Tests for Australia in rugby league, she is a former Olympic Gold medallist.

She won the gold medal for Australia in rugby sevens at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - defeating New Zealand in the final. The Titans star also represented Australia in touch rugby.

Her exit allows Keilee Joseph to enter the squad. Joseph's arrival into the squad marks her return to the international arena. This comes after a sensational 2022 season where she was named the Dally M Second Rower of the Year and made her international debut at last year's World Cup.

The 21-year-old was also named the Player of the Match in her State of Origin debut this year before appearing in ten games for the Sydney Roosters NRLW side.

A large chunk of the Jillaroos' 2022 Rugby League World Cup have been named as part of the squad for the upcoming Tests in Townsville and Melbourne, while nine of the ten NRLW clubs are represented in the squad.

Out of the World Cup squad, Sam Bremner, Shenae Ciesiolka, Taliah Fuimaono, Tallisha Harden and Holli Wheeler have missed out.

Full squad

Tarryn Aiken (Sydney Roosters NRLW)

Kezie Apps (Wests Tigers NRLW)

Shaylee Bent (Gold Coast Titans NRLW)

Ali Brigginshaw (Brisbane Broncos NRLW)

Lauren Brown (Gold Coast Titans NRLW)

Jaime Chapman (Gold Coast Titans NRLW)

Kennedy Cherrington (Parramatta Eels NRLW)

Yasmin Clydsdale (Newcastle Knights NRLW)

Keeley Davis (Sydney Roosters NRLW)

Jess Elliston (Gold Coast Titans NRLW)

Caitlan Johnston (Newcastle Knights NRLW)

Keilee Joseph (Sydney Roosters NRLW)

Isabelle Kelly (Sydney Roosters NRLW)

Olivia Kernick (Sydney Roosters NRLW)

Emma Manzelmann (North Queensland Cowboys NRLW)

Shannon Mato (Gold Coast Titans NRLW)

Julia Robinson (Brisbane Broncos NRLW)

Jessica Sergis (Sydney Roosters NRLW)

Simaima Taufa (Canberra Raiders NRLW)

Emma Tonegato (Cronulla Sharks NRLW)

Tamika Upton (Newcastle Knights NRLW)

Fixtures

Saturday, October 14: Australia vs New Zealand at Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville, 6pm

Saturday, October 28: Australia vs New Zealand at AAMI Park, Melbourne, 6pm

All times AEDT.