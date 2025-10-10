Gold Coast Titans captain Tino Fa'asuamaleaui is the hottest name on the transfer market heading into free agency, despite the decade-long deal he signed with the club just a few seasons ago.

While many have expected Fa'asuamaleaui to activate his exit clause, the Daily Telegraph has revealed that the Queensland Origin enforcer has opted against activating the first of two get-out clauses in his 10-year, $12 million deal, instead giving new coach Josh Hannay every opportunity to prove he can steer the club in a winning direction.

Fa'asuamaleaui had been free to explore his options from November 1, but it's understood a positive meeting with Hannay has softened his stance. The skipper was impressed by the coach's plans to rebuild the Titans into a genuine contender.

“It's a smart decision by Tino to allow that time for Josh to see how the club evolves and keep that connection going,” new Titans football boss Scott Sattler said to the Daily Telegraph.

“Tino knows where we want to take the club.”

The move is seen as the most encouraging sign yet that Fa'asuamaleaui wants to remain on the Gold Coast, provided Hannay can deliver on his vision for success.

Sattler, who began his new role on Friday, admitted retaining the representative prop is one of the club's top priorities.

“I'd like to think we can keep him,” Sattler said.

“But it has to be based on our vision moving forward.

“I'm confident we can retain Tino based on the conversations we've been having and the model the Titans are moving towards.”

Fa'asuamaleaui, who will soon travel to England as part of Australia's Ashes campaign, will monitor the Titans' pre-season progress under Hannay before making any final decisions early next year.

Under the terms of his contract, he must formally notify the club before negotiating with rival teams, a process that won't take place for several months, giving Hannay crucial time to shape the squad and club culture.

The Titans face competition from rival clubs, with Mal Meninga's Perth Bears reportedly prepared to offer a five-year, $1.5 million-a-season deal should Fa'asuamaleaui decide to move on. Meninga, who previously served as the Titans' culture boss, was instrumental in luring the star forward from Melbourne in 2021.

Despite that, Hannay's relationship with Fa'asuamaleaui through Queensland's State of Origin program could prove decisive.

“In my discussions with Tino, I just wanted to paint a picture of what we want to build at the Titans,” Hannay said.

“It's not about making promises, it's about showing actions and creating an environment players want to be part of.”

Sattler echoed that sentiment, praising Fa'asuamaleaui's leadership and impact both on and off the field.

“He's a leader of the Titans and a player at the height of his game,” Sattler said.

“Tino's a player we want to keep building the club around. The community has a real emotional connection to him — it's really important to us.”

For now, the Titans' captain is staying put, giving Hannay and Sattler a critical window to deliver on their promises and prove the club's long-term vision is worth sticking with.