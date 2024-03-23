The bad news continues for the Gold Coast Titans, with Tino Fa'asuamaleaui being helped from the field in a demoralising loss to the Canterbury Bulldogs.

From the get-go, the Titans struggled in defence and attacking, turning over the ball multiple times and making some easy offensive mistakes.

Already without Jayden Campbell and David Fifta, Fa'asuamaleaui's loss has significant implications for the club's forward pack.

The Titans captain was assisted from the field in the 65th minute, with the injury being a suspected knee injury.

"Potentially a huge story out of the game...their captain and representative forward at the Gold Coast, off with a what appeared to be a significant knee injury," Matt Russell said on Fox League.

"The medical staff still working and testing the knee of Tino Fa'asuamaleaui in a private room in the dressing room.

"They expect to know more at full-time. Obviously, scans will be required to confirm anything they think and they promise more information they hope after full-time."

