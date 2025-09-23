Gold Coast Titans captain Tino Fa'asuamaleaui has confirmed he will continue to represent Australia in 2025.

The forward is eligible for both Australia and Samoa, and it had been theorised he was set to follow the lead of fellow Kangaroos forward Payne Haas and jump ship to play for Samoa.

Kevin Walters' Kangaroos side will travel to England to play in the first Ashes series for more than two decades at the end of this year, while the Samoan side will clash with Tonga and New Zealand in the Pacific Championships.

All of those sides will then be involved, alongside another five, at the 2026 Rugby League World Cup, to be held in Australia and Papua New Guinea.

Fa'asuamaleaui, who is about to go through an off-field circus on the free agency market as he tests his value before determining whether to take up a player option at the Gold Coast Titans from the start of 2027, revealed his decision to AAP, claiming he has unfinished business.

That comes after he sat out last year's Pacific Championships due to injury, having last played in the green and gold during 2023 when the Kangaroos were shocked by the Kiwis 30-0 in the tournament final.

"The reason I'm sticking with Australia is I feel like I have unfinished business," Fa'asuamaleaui told the publication.

"Last year I was out injured, so the last time I wore the green and gold was getting flogged by the Kiwis. It doesn't sit well with me. I want to give Aussie the best chance of winning the Ashes and do the green and gold proud.

"It's also the first Ashes in 22 years. To be a part of something that historic doesn't come around often. I want to look back and say I played my part in a moment like that."

Fa'asuamaleaui will be almost a guaranteed selection in Kevin Walters' 22-man squad for the Ashes, with the new coach on a three-game contract.

He takes over from Mal Meninga, who is instead preparing to coach the Perth Bears, with the Kangaroos facing an uphill battle on the injury front heading into the series.

The Australians could yet lose Fa'asuamaleaui after 2025, with players allowed to switch from a Tier 1 to a Tier 2 nation annually.

The Titans captain already has 111 NRL appearances under his belt to date, despite dealing with injury setbacks throughout his career, while he has represented Australia on 7 occasions and Queensland 15 times.