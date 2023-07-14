Wests Tigers coach Tim Sheens has confirmed recent reports that the club is interested in signing overseas playmaker Brodie Croft.

Failing to live up to his potential in the NRL, Croft has become one of the Super League's best players overseas for the Salford Red Devils, earning the Man of Steel Award in 2022- the Super League comparison of the Dally M Medal.

Although he signed a seven-year deal with the club earlier this year, this hasn't stopped the Wests Tigers from trying to poach the superstar playmaker. The Tigers are down in playmaking stocks for 2024, having lost Luke Brooks to the Manly Sea Eagles and Adam Doueihi to injury.

Ahead of Friday night's game against the Newcastle Knights, coach Tim Sheens addressed the reports at his pre-match press conference.

"He has been discussed and there's a lot of halves being discussed that we are looking at both here and in England," he said.

"I don't want to start discussing if, whats and maybes in that area.

"Once we do something we'll let you know. We want an experienced head ... we do need an organiser who can run the game for us."

After Sheens' comments, News Corp revealed that Croft is open to returning to the NRL and has already talked with Benji Marshall to join the club next season.

Whilst he is signed to Salford, the publication revealed that the Wests Tigers can sign him if they pay a $150,000 transfer fee to the Salford Red Devils.

“Brodie will seriously consider a return to the NRL moving forward,” said Croft's agent Chris Orr of PSM to News Corp.

“'Crofty' had the Titans and Dragons chasing him to return late last year, but at that stage, the timing wasn't right.

“His running game and short-kicking game has been outstanding in the Super League and I and Brodie believe his best football is in front of him.”