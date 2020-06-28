After his shock axing from the side following their round 4 loss, Benji Marshall may yet finish his career away from the Tigers.

Marshall’s manager has been shopping him around to rival NRL clubs in an attempt to gauge interest in the 35-year-old, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

Those clubs include the Cowboys, the Storm and the Sea Eagles, with Manly looking for a replacement for the injured Dylan Walker and the Storm now losing Cameron Munster for up to six weeks on the weekend.

He has also been linked to the Eels, after Mitchell Moses’ calf injury on Saturday night. Parramatta’s general manager of football, Mark O’Neill, is a close friend and former teammate of Marshall.

Marshall has denied the rumours, insisting he wants to stay at the club and is not aware of his manager’s actions.

But NRL club sources told the Herald that his manager, Matt Desira, has reached out to several clubs over the past week. The Tigers are reportedly aware of these approaches to rival teams.

The NRL has moved back its standard June 30 transfer deadline to August 3, leaving Marshall with plenty of time still to make a decision on where he wants to finish his career.