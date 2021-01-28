In the space of an off-season, the Wests Tigers have gone from two captains to none, with Moses Mbye relinquishing his role as skipper ahead of the 2021 season.

Mbye was appointed as the captain of Concord in 2019 and was soon sharing the proverbial armband with veteran playmaker Benji Marshall the following year.

The Tigers fullback is now stepping aside from the role, while Marshall was not handed a contract for the 2021 season and is now in line for a spot on the Rabbitohs list for the upcoming season.

Speaking to WWOS, Mbye revealed that failing to reach finals played a major part in his decision to renounce himself as captain of the club.

“It’s something that I’m proud of,” he said.

“I gave it a good crack.

“We didn’t have too much success, so there’s no point – if you do the same thing over and over again, and it’s not working, it’s pretty stupid. It’s time to try something different.”

Mbye added that the role as skipper hindered his own ability to perform for Wests, finding himself having a stronger focus on those around him rather than himself.

“I know it is a team sport but you need to get your job right first so you can allow everyone to get their job right,” Mbye said.

“I found for myself, the captaincy stuff – I kind of felt obliged to help everyone else before myself.”

The Tigers welcomed former Panthers captain James Tamou to Concord during the off-season, a player Mbye believes should take the reigns as skipper.

“James Tamou has come in,” Mbye said.

“He’s got a good record in terms of experience and success. He’s won a premiership, played Origin and played for his country.

“I would like to see James at the helm.”

Mbye has played 41 games across three seasons at the Tigers since making the switch from Canterbury in 2018.