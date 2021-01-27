NRL veteran Benji Marshall is set to join the South Sydney Rabbitohs.
7 News’ Michelle Bishop confirmed the news on Twitter on Wednesday morning.
Exclusive @Benji_Marshall6 off to @SSFCRABBITOHS for 2021 more details to come @7NewsSydney @7NewsBrisbane @1170sen
— Michelle Bishop (@7michellebishop) January 27, 2021
The 35-year old’s future has been in limbo for the majority of the off-season, with several Super League clubs offering lucrative deals but little interest from NRL teams.
Marshall expressed his eagerness to stay in Sydney – particularly due to family reasons.
MORE TO COME.