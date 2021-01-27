SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 08: Benji Marshall of the Tigers in action during the round 25 NRL match between the Wests Tigers and the Cronulla Sharks at Leichhardt Oval on September 08, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

NRL veteran Benji Marshall is set to join the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

7 News’ Michelle Bishop confirmed the news on Twitter on Wednesday morning.

The 35-year old’s future has been in limbo for the majority of the off-season, with several Super League clubs offering lucrative deals but little interest from NRL teams.

Marshall expressed his eagerness to stay in Sydney – particularly due to family reasons.

MORE TO COME.