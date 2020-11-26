The Wests Tigers are set to sign Broncos forward Joe Ofahengaue on a multi-year deal, reports The Daily Telegraph.

The report states that the Tigers, Broncos and Ofahengaue have agreed to the deal, with just the paperwork set to be signed off.

The Maroons star still has two years left on his deal with the Broncos but has been free to negotiate with rival clubs, fending off interest from the Dragons.

Ofahengaue’s signature joins the likes of James Roberts, James Tamou and Stefano Utoikamanu as the Tigers’ additions for 2021.

The 25-year old has played 105 NRL games for Brisbane since making his first-grade debut in 2015.

His move will enable the club to immediately release wantaway forward Josh Aloiai to the Manly Sea Eagles.

Aloiai has signed a three-year deal with Manly as a replacement for Addin Fonua-Blake.

The Sea Eagles are also believed to be interested in Tigers back-rower Luke Garner.