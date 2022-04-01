The Wests Tigers look to be eying in on their replacement for departing second-rower Luciano Leilua, with whispers that the Balmain club are ready to go "all in" for Cronulla Sharks young-gun Briton Nikora.

Off contract at the end of the 2022 season, teams have apparently been circling the Shire since the November 1 deadline last year in hopes of luring the 24-year-old away from his debut club.

Boasting 65 NRL appearances since making his debut for the Sharks back in 2019, Nikora is lean, versatile and one of the best hole-running second-rowers in the game.

However, it's been the start of the backrower's 2022 campaign that's apparently caught the attention of Tigers brass.

BRITON NIKORA

Second-row Sharks 2022 SEASON AVG 38.3

Tackles Made 1.7

Tackle Breaks 0.3

Try Assists

Nikora has played 80 minutes in all of the Sharks' first three games in 2022, an uncommon feat for a backrower, proving his valuable role in a Cronulla outfit that's started out of the gates strong under new coach Craig Fitzgibbon.

“Now Briton Nikora is an interesting one ... Nikora is the one attracting serious attention, he is a Kiwi international,” The Daily Telegraph’s David Riccio said on NRL tonight.

“Strong backrower, young up-and-coming talent, I am hearing the Wests Tigers are going to go all out to try and get Briton Nikora.

“The Sharks have made it clear that they want to keep their man too and I expect Nikora to give that serious consideration considering the way Fitzgibbon is rebuilding this team.

“You can see the green shoots at the Sharks, with clear skies coming and Nikora will know that, however as I said I believe the Tigers will make a big play.”

Nikora's signature is apparently hot property at the moment, as the Tigers aren't the first club to show interest in the big man.

The Eels are looking for replacements for Isaiah Papali'i and Marata Niukore for 2023, and likely won't let the Tigers win Nikora's signature without a fight.

The Sharks are certainly still in contention though, as Fitzgibbon has sparked some fire into the dormant club.