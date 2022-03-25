The race for Briton Nikora's services is about to go up a gear.

With the Parramatta Eels reportedly withdrawing from the race for Jack Bird's services, they are now set to go after Sharks second rower Nikora.

It was reported on Thursday night that the Dragons are in the box seat to retain Bird at the club, who reportedly never received a second revised contract offer, but may not be in the position to make a decision by the end of the week.

With Bird - who brings enormous utility value - off the market, it leaves Nikora as one of the biggest-name forwards left without a contract for 2023.

Into his fourth NRL season, Nikora has become a remarkably consistent performer for the Sharks - playing big minutes and barely missing a game since he played every game of his debut season in 2019.

He has played 65 games since his debut, and has had three 80-minute performances to start 2022.

The Dragons themselves were rumoured to be interested in Nikora, however, as a replacement for Bird, meaning that no longer looks likely.

Channel 7's Michelle Bishop told SEN Radio that the Eels were going to go after Nikora.

“The Eels have withdrawn their interest in securing Jack Bird,” Bishop said on SEN 1170 Breakfast.

“I’m hearing that Parramatta have shifted their attention to making a play for Briton Nikora.

“Bird did meet with coach Brad Arthur last month and discussed the possibility of a two-year contract for next season.

The Eels chasing a second rower is hardly a surprise, given they have already lost Isaiah Papali'i and Marata Niukore for 2023, but have also previously reportedly told Ryan Matterson he won't be offered a new deal beyond the end of 2022.

That comes as Parramatta attempt to balance their salary cap, although that job will be made simpler by the exits of Papali'i, Niukore and Reed Mahoney, while Ray Stone is also off to the Dolphins.

Nikora has previously been linked to both the Wests Tigers and New Zealand Warriors, meaning he could now have four clubs chasing him.

The New Zealander is a priority for the Sharks, however club officials reportedly don't want to become involved in a bidding war for Nikora's services.

Nikora has officially been able to negotiate with other clubs since November 1 - a period of almost six months - meaning he is looking less and less likely to remain in the Shire.