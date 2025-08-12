The Wests Tigers are gearing up for a huge backline shuffle, according to The Mole.

In a huge match against the North Queensland Cowboys to keep their hopes alive, the Tigers are set to hand a shock NRL debut to one of the brightest young stars in the country, before he has even graduated high school.

Heamasi Makasini is expected to slot into the Tigers' backline next weekend according to The Mole, in a shocking backline shuffle following the club's best win of the season over the Canterbury Bulldogs.

Makasini has been compared to the likes of NRL royalty Greg Inglis and attacking superstar Israel Folau, having won the 2024 Harold Matthews Cup Player of the Year.

Despite being unsure whether he wanted to play rugby union or league, Makasini eventually opted for the latter due to some help from the Tigers' recruitment team, he told Zero Tackle earlier in the year.

"[Wests Tigers Pathways and Junior Recruitment Manager] Shannon Gallant was the coach at the time and he pretty much started my rugby league journey and my love for the game," Makasini revealed.

“That's pretty much where my league journey kicked off. That's my heart of passion."