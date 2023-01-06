Wests Tigers recruit John Bateman was reportedly "caught in two minds" whether to return to the NRL or remain with Super League outfit the Wigan Warriors before a final meeting decided his fate.
Bateman inked a four-year deal to land at Concord and return to Australia after 42 appearances for the Warriors across 2021-2022, with the Bradford-born forward now set to add to his career down under after playing two seasons with the Canberra Raiders before returning home.
The signing of Bateman adds to a strong year of recruitment ahead of the 2023 season for the Tigers, who have also welcomed Apisai Koroisau, Isaiah Papali'i and David Klemmer to their forward pack for Tim Sheens' return to the coaches box.
Bateman, who has tallied over 250 appearances at either the domestic or international level, remained a chance to stick with the Warriors for another year before signing with the Tigers, with Wigan coach Matt Peet revealing his star second-rower was strongly considering the option of continuing his career in England.
While Peet was aware that "there was a chance it could go either way", a final meeting with Bateman soon settled the forward's future.
"We've spoken to him a couple of times and wish him all the best," Peet said, via Wigan Today. "We would like to see him go over there and succeed because he remains a friend of the club.
“He was only clear (that he wanted to leave) right at the end.
“For a while he seemed to be caught in two minds, and it was only in my very last meeting with him that it was clear that his mind was made up. The club and Wests came to an agreement quickly.
“It would've been great if it had been dealt with quicker but with the World Cup it wasn't meant to be.
“I was always aware that there was a chance it could go either way, and I got my head around that."
Bateman will be in the frame to make his NRL return in Round 1 when the Tigers host Gold Coast at Leichhardt Oval on Sunday, March 5.
The Englishman will have to wait to face his old side however, with the Tigers not scheduled to clash with Canberra until Round 14 of the NRL season, which will commence in June.