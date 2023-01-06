Wests Tigers recruit John Bateman was reportedly "caught in two minds" whether to return to the NRL or remain with Super League outfit the Wigan Warriors before a final meeting decided his fate.

Bateman inked a four-year deal to land at Concord and return to Australia after 42 appearances for the Warriors across 2021-2022, with the Bradford-born forward now set to add to his career down under after playing two seasons with the Canberra Raiders before returning home.

The signing of Bateman adds to a strong year of recruitment ahead of the 2023 season for the Tigers, who have also welcomed Apisai Koroisau, Isaiah Papali'i and David Klemmer to their forward pack for Tim Sheens' return to the coaches box.

Bateman, who has tallied over 250 appearances at either the domestic or international level, remained a chance to stick with the Warriors for another year before signing with the Tigers, with Wigan coach Matt Peet revealing his star second-rower was strongly considering the option of continuing his career in England.

While Peet was aware that "there was a chance it could go either way", a final meeting with Bateman soon settled the forward's future.

"We've spoken to him a couple of times and wish him all the best," Peet said, via Wigan Today. "We would like to see him go over there and succeed because he remains a friend of the club.