The Wests Tigers have officially re-signed forward Thomas Mikaele on a new one-year deal.

The short-term contract extension comes just days after the Tigers resigned another forward in Alex Seyfarth as they look to continue building for the 2022 season.

The news also follows a public backing of support from the chairman in the club's embattled leaders, CEO Justin Pascoe, coach Michael Maguire and half Luke Brooks.

The one-year extension for Mikaele means he will remain at Concord until at least the end of the 2022 season.

Mikaele has been with the Tigers through much of his junior development, playing Jersey Flegg for the club in 2017. He debuted as a Tiger in 2019 and has since played 58 games, including 23 in his rookie year.

The 23-year-old said he was happy to continue his career with the Tigers, where he has played 17 games this year, including his last four in the starting team.

“I’m glad to be able to stay on with Wests Tigers and the group we have here,” Mikaele said.

“I’ve really enjoyed growing with the young boys we’ve got here and the way we’re building together. I’ve grown a lot since coming into the NRL and really want to continue to improve on my consistency and discipline moving forward.

“I’ve been a part of this club for a long time now and it’s great to keep that going.”