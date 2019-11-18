The Tigers have announced the signature of Luke Garner on a two-year extension, that will see him remain at Wests until at least the end of the 2022 season.

Garner had a strong 2019 campaign, playing 14 games and scoring seven tries across the season.

“It’s very exciting for me to stay here,” Garner told the club’s website.

“This is the club where I made my first-grade debut and where I’ve played for the last few years so I’m very excited to stay.

“We’re building something very nice here and it’s very exciting to see the development in our team. I’m focused on working hard and pushing my teammates and seeing where we can go in the next few years.”

Head coach Michael Maguire was also pleased to keep Garner around, suggesting the 24-year-old has plenty of room to grow in the future.

“I’m really pleased to see Luke re-sign for a further two years,” Maguire said.

“He has worked extremely hard to get to where he is in this team and I have no doubt that his discipline and dedication to improving will only see him get better and better.”