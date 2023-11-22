The Wests Tigers are reportedly set to shop David Klemmer to rival clubs in a bid to accomodate Jarome Luai.

A Tigers board meeting this week approved a $4 million play for the Penrith Panthers star, who comes off contract at the foot of the mountains at the end of 2024.

Likely to be one of the most hotly-pursued free agents in the game, the fact he is yet to re-sign with Ivan Cleary's side suggests he is considering his options for a potential move away from the club he has played his entire career to date at.

The Tigers offer - and likely other rivals when they come to the table - will blow the Panthers out of the water, with the three-time defending premiers said to be only able to put about $850,000 per year over two years on the contract negotiation papers.

But it is now being reported the Tigers may need to make alternative moves to accomodate Luai as Benji Marshall goes about his rebuild at Tiger Town.

News Corp are reporting that will be David Klemmer, with the Tigers looking to move on his $700,000 per season deal in an effort to rebalance the club's salary cap.

The joint-venture's recruitment strategy ahead of 2023 was entirely focused on the forwards, with Klemmer joined by a number of other high-profile arrivals in New South Wales State of Origin hooker Apisai Koroisau, New Zealand edge forward Isaiah Papali'i and English international John Bateman.

The quartet struggled to get the Tigers on the front foot though, and it's clear the club are ready to move in another new direction under Marshall.

Klemmer's contract, which was signed by the Tigers through to the end of 2026 came after he left the Newcastle Knights.

The former State of Origin forward was strong for the Tigers in 2023, barely missing a tackle, and brings a competitive edge that the club need as they look to rapidly develop a talented crop of young forwards.

The Concord-based outfit are believed to have shopped Klemmer through a third party however, with the forward and his management believed to be unaware of any attempt to move his contract on.

It's also unclear whether any clubs would come to the party for Klemmer, but it would seem unlikely any rival is in a position to pick up his entire deal for 2024 at this late stage of the pre-season.

With few props on the market though for 2024, let alone 2025, it's a safe bet to assume there will be clubs showing interest in taking Klemmer off the Tigers' hands.