The Wests Tigers have locked lock and prop Alex Twal into the club long-term.

A new two-year deal beyond the end of his current deal at the end of 2022 will see Twal remain with the joint venture club until at least the end of the 2024 season.

The middle third forward has been a mainstay in Michael Maguire's side over the past three years, becoming a key figure for the struggling Concord-based club.

Twal has in fact been with the Tigers since his debut in 2017, playing nine games in his first season and going on to play more than 20 in 2018, 2019 and 2021.

He failed to reach those heights in 2020 as injury slowed him down.

The Lebanese international star, who was born in Westmead, has quickly built a reputation as one of the game's hardest workers and averaged almost 120 metres per game in 2021 while also tackling at over 98 per cent efficiency.

Alongside fellow middle forwards Stefano Utoikamanu and Joe Ofahengaue, he will look to build the Tigers back into a force in 2022 and said he was happy to be re-signing with the club.

“I’m really happy to be staying at Wests Tigers,” Twal said.

“Wests Tigers feels like part of my DNA now. I’ve been there for five years and know we’re building something very special with the people we have at the club.

“I’m really focused on making the club successful and doing whatever I can to be a part of that. I know what success will mean to the Wests Tigers fans and everyone within the club and I’ll put everything into what I do to help us achieve that success.”

Maguire said the club was pleased Twal had re-signed.

“We’re all very pleased to see Alex re-sign with Wests Tigers,” Maguire said.

“Alex is a true professional in the way that he approaches his game, and I’ve been impressed in the way that he has grown as a leader within our squad.

“He has continued to work hard at all aspects of his game and I’m looking forward to seeing him continue to develop further in the years to come.”