The Wests Tigers and Daine Laurie are believed to be in discussions on a new deal that will see the young gun fullback extend his stay at Concord beyond the 2023 season.

Laurie is currently tied to the Tigers until the end of next year on a deal priced below what he would gain in offers from the open market, having joined the venture club from Penrith after just three NRL matches ahead of last season.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed a sensational tenure since arriving at the Tigers, albeit with injury setbacks, and is now likely to gain a bumper new deal to remain in the black, white and gold.

Laurie recently told News Corp of his desires to remain in Sydney's west, placing a focus on his football while his manager weighs up discussions with the Tigers.

“Hundred per cent, I definitely want to stay,” Laurie said.

“My manager is working on that in the background so we‘ll see how we go. I just want to get out there and play good footy.

Now, according to The Sydney Morning Herald, Laurie's management have started discussions with the Wests Tigers to see their client earn an upgraded deal.

Laurie is currently placed to earn $200,000 in 2022 before adding a further $150,00 to his salary next year. Those figures are sure to ascend further in Laurie's next deal as the Penrith-born speedster leads the Tigers from the back.

An extension at Concord would see Laurie turn his back on reported interest from expansion club the Dolphins, who are pushing to bolster their backline stocks ahead of their inaugural season in the NRL.

DAINE LAURIE

Fullback Wests Tigers 2022 SEASON AVG 1

Try Assists 2.4

Tackle Breaks 104

All Run Metres

Laurie will be able to open negotiations with rival clubs from November, however mid-season talks could see his name taken off the market before season's end.

The Tigers jet made his return from a knee injury against South Sydney in Round 12 and will be buoyed by the Round 13 bye ahead of his next fixture with Manly at Campbelltown Sports Stadium on Sunday at 2:00pm (AEST).