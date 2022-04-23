Only one week after a miraculous field goal from the resurgent Jackson Hastings handed the Wests Tigers their first win of the season and the celebrations still reverberating throughout CommBank stadium, the side closed out the South Sydney Rabbitohs in another field goal thriller.

As fans walked from the stadium last night, exhilarated by their team's back-to-back victories and the prospect of a season not defined by losses but by its squad's ability to bounce back from a slow start, news surfaced of the potential severity of their star fullback's injury.

Daine Laurie, who's been in good form throughout the beginning of the season, was carving up the Rabbitoh's left edge early in the game, throwing a silky cutout to David Nofoaluma to open up the scoreboard.

But to the dismay of Tigers fans, Laurie's contributions to the side's surprise win would be short-lived as he only played the first half after suffering a suspected MCL sprain in an awkward tackle from Rabbitohs captain Cameron Murray.

Daine Laurie won’t return after suffering a suspected MCL injury in this tackle. Typical mechanism of injury for medial stress on the knee with tackler hitting outside of lower leg, traumatic nature brings concern for moderate grade sprain. If so would require multi-week recovery pic.twitter.com/9B1gw1CiFn — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) April 23, 2022

Laurie is set to undergo scans to determine the extent of the injury, however, Wests Tigers coach Michael Maguire told the media following the game that the superstar fullback will be out for at least two weeks.

And this wasn't the only injury news to come out of last night's thriller as the Rabbitohs walked away with more than just a loss to deal with come training next week.

The bunnies were left licking their wounds after utility forward Jacob Host was taken from the field before halftime and didn't return, suffering a dislocated shoulder.

Jacob Host with a dislocated shoulder, was reduced (“popped back in”) in the sheds. Key for recovery:

- if minimal structural damage/joint stable: rehab for 3-6 weeks

- if significant damage/unstable & requires reconstruction surgery: 3-6 months pic.twitter.com/6Hhc8xOCEE — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) April 23, 2022

Crucial for the Rabbitohs during the absence of Blake Taaffe, Host has posted big minutes for South Sydney in this early part of the season.

And, if the loss of Host wasn't bad enough, the Bunnies were limping early as Hame Sele was taken from the field for a HIA only eight minutes into the contest.

Touted for their depth - see the replacement of superstar Latrell Mitchell by young star Taaffe for reference - the Rabbitohs are beginning to look a little thin once you get past their thirteen.

Coach Jason Demetriou has typically opted to build out his bench with athletic and dynamic forwards who can play big minutes, but these hits will likely test the depth of the side when the team lists are named for their upcoming game against the Manly Sea Eagles.