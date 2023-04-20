Jahream Bula has re-signed with the Wests Tigers ahead of his NRL debut this Sunday afternoon.

Bula, who has been playing with the Western Suburbs Magpies NSW Cup team as part of the Tigers' feeder system, has been named to play at fullback this weekend for Tim Sheens' side against the Manly Sea Eagles.

The youngster has extended his contract with the club until the end of the 2025 season, while also earning a promotion to the Top 30.

He said in a club statement that he is excited to have re-signed.

“I've been training my whole life for this opportunity,” Bula said in a club statement.

“If you told me two years ago that I'd be playing in the NRL I would've laughed and taken it as a joke.

“My faith has kept me grounded throughout this journey and now I get to showcase the abilities God has given me. None of this is possible without the man above.

“I'm extremely grateful for the support of all my family and friends, and I would not be here today without them.

“I am also grateful to my partner who makes me want to become the best version of myself.

“I want to thank Tim Sheens and the coaching staff here at Wests Tigers for the time they invested in me, and for blessing me with this opportunity.”

Coach Tim Sheens said Bula has been playing well in reserve grade.

“He had a brilliant pre-season and has played well in the KOE Cup,” said Sheens.

“He's a talented young man and has a very bright future.”