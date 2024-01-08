The Wests Tigers have continued their off-field shake up, reportedly axing recruitment manager Scott Fulton.

Fulton, who was a long-term off-field figure at the Manly Sea Eagles before making the move to the Tigers, was appointed by previous management.

The Tigers recently moved to axe their board, with Justin Pascoe and Lee Hagipantelis both losing their roles at the Tigers' table in the process.

In their places, interim CEO Shane Richardson and chairman Barry O'Farrell have taken over the club, and one of their first orders of business after kicking off in the new year was to remove Fulton, according to a News Corp report.

It's understood Richardson called Fulton on Tuesday to confirm his services were no longer required at the club. At this early stage, it's unclear who the club will bring on board to take over recruitment.

Tigers recruitment has been a major stumbling block for much of the last decade, although in recent times things have improved, with Apisai Koroisau, John Bateman, Isaiah Papali'i and David Klemmer joining the club in 2023, while it has already been confirmed that Jarome Luai will join for 2025.

Between that, the Tigers have picked up the likes of Aidan Sezer and Jayden Sullivan for 2024 as the joint-venture, who haven't played finals in more than a decade, prepare for life after Luke Brooks who has joined the Manly Sea Eagles from the start of the upcoming season where he will partnert Daly Cherry-Evans in the halves.

Fulton was also heavily involved in the moves that brought talented brothers Latu and Samuela Fainu to the club.

The appointment of Fulton at the Tigers was controversial at the time given neither former coach Tim Sheens or current coach Benji Marshall were consulted.