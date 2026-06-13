The Dolphins have surged into the top four with a commanding 48-10 demolition of the Sydney Roosters at Suncorp Stadium, with Isaiya Katoa producing a halves masterclass against Origin-ravaged opposition to move Kristian Woolf's side clear of the congested mid-ladder pack.

Katoa began the game by scoring a try, which he threw a subtle dummy that bamboozled Daly Cherry-Evans, and continued the game with his inch-perfect chip kick to set up Kodi Nikorima for the 50th try of his career.

Trai Fuller set the platform throughout, while Herbie Farnworth crossed for his sixth try of the season.

The Roosters had a difficult night, losing Hugo Savala and Reece Foley to head knocks that ruled out the pair for the rest of the game. and when the Roosters play the Cronulla Sharks in Round 16.

The win was tempered by concern over Jamayne Isaako, who suffered an injury to his finger in the match.

Despite the injury, Isaako converted to claim his 94th consecutive game with a points involvement, equaling the record held by Canterbury legend Steve Gearin.

Jamayne Isaako played through a finger injury in Round 15, revealing post-match he had dislocated it multiple times. Isaako initially popped it back in and got it strapped, but then went down in plenty of pain on full time after dislocating it again.

Dolphins coach Kristian Woolf provided an update in the press conference after the match.

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"He's got a bit of an issue there," he said.

"It's not a fracture, I think it's a dislocation."

Woolf also stated that Isaako will have the injury looked at over the weekend to assess the full extent of the damage.

If there was any lingering doubt about Kodi Nikorima's value to the Dolphins, Friday night erased it.

The veteran half was superb alongside Kaota, their combination as sharp as it has been all season.

Nikorima is unsigned after this season, and when asked about his future at the club, Woolf declared he wanted to secure the five-eighth beyond this season.

"I love Kodi, I love what he brings to the club and watching him and Katoa play together," he said.

"It's something we're trying to work out; it'll happen over the next few weeks."

Beating the Roosters has put the Dolphins 4th on the ladder, with the 3rd-best attack and the 4th-best defence in the competition.

The Dolphins will head to Campbelltown Sports Stadium to play the Wests Tigers in Round 16.