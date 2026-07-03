The Wests Tigers have confirmed the permanent appointment of Shaun Mielekamp as the club's CEO.

Mielekamp took over from Shane Richardson at the end of 2025 after he stepped down.

Mielekamp has since had an eight-month window to prove himself, and has now won unanimous support from the Wests Tigers board to steer the club into the future.

The sports administrator has been at the Concord-based club since 2024 when he was the general manager of community, foundation and affiliates, leading a number of projects across the club.

His move to CEO came after he previously served in the role at an A-League club, the Central Coast Mariners, across a nine-year period.

The pressure to replace Richardson - widely regarded as one of the game's greatest administrative powers - was immense at a club desperate for a turnaround, but stability off the field has led the club to believe he is the man to take them into the future.

Club chairman Barry O'Farrell said the appointment was deserved.

“Shaun has done a wonderful job since joining us in 2024 and on behalf of the Board, I'd like to congratulate him on this appointment – it's thoroughly deserved,” O'Farrell said in a club statement.

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"Throughout this year, Shaun has proven just how valuable he is to this Club, bringing everyone together around a shared vision for the Wests Tigers

“We've secured a highly sought after administrator, with a strong track record. This is a huge win for everyone connected with the Wests Tigers and we look forward to working with Shaun over the remainder of 2026 and beyond.”

Mielekamp said the club was heading in one direction, and that the joint-venture outfit is in a great position.

“I'm really honoured to be given the role of Wests Tigers CEO," Mielekamp said.

“I'm proud of the fact that this isn't as much about me, but it's about confidence in the Club and the direction we're going, particularly the executive team who has been a driving force in our rise over the last couple of years.

“It's a privilege to come to work every day with such a fantastic group of people, and I'm grateful to both the Holman Barnes Group and the Wests Tigers Board for the opportunity to lead this proud Club.

“There's a real sense of unity both inside and outside the Club and we're all headed in the same direction, which I truly believe puts us in a great position for the long-term.

“I'll be relentless in pursuit of the success our Members and fans want for their Club, making sure we have everything we need to win football games.”