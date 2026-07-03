Brisbane Broncos star Xavier Willison has been cleared to play for the club on Saturday as the Broncos desperately seek troops amid a horror injury run.

The defending champions sought clearance for Willison after he was originally ruled out after failing a Category 2 HIA in their loss to the Sydney Roosters last weekend, prompting an 11-day stand down.

Fresh reports from the Courier Mail have emerged that Willison has been given the green light to play for the Broncos after he was named on Tuesday at lock.

The Broncos have had a season to forget, headlined by a horror casualty ward that has plagued them all season.

Michael Maguire will be feeling the pressure this weekend, missing 10 players in their side as they look to fight to stay within reach of the Top 8 come September.

Star trio Payne Haas, Patrick Carrigan and Reece Walsh are away for State of Origin commitments, while also missing Adam Reynolds, Corey Jensen, Ezra Mam, Ben Te Kura, Jack Gosiewski and Aublix Tawha to injury.

To rub salt in the wound, the club has had to stand down star winger Josiah Karapani after he was booked for multiple off-field infringements on Sunday, including offences of allegedly speeding, drink driving, and operating an unregistered vehicle.

In what is a massive boost for the club, the Broncos have rolled the dice to have Willison play, similar to how the Sea Eagles sought clearance for Tolutau Koula after his concussion in Game 1 of the Origin series.

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Willison has lined up to play in every Broncos match this year, recording an average of 120 metres per match gained throughout 2026.

After starring in the Broncos' 2025 premiership season, he earned a call-up to the New Zealand Kiwis in the Pacific Championships, where coach Stacey Jones named him to make his black and white debut against Tonga.

The premiers will also welcome back outside back duo Gehamat Shibasaki and Deine Mariner, with the latter overcoming a unique compartment syndrome injury which required limb-saving surgery only eight weeks ago.

The Broncos sit in 13th place and will need to win just about every one of their remaining games to be in the fight for the finals, recording just five wins and 10 losses in their title defence campaign.

The club broke an unwanted record last week in their 24-18 loss to the Roosters, becoming the first defending champion side to lose seven straight games in a row the following season since Western Suburbs in 1953.