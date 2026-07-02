Retired NRL star Ryan Papenhuyzen has poured cold water over any claims of a return to the NRL after reports emerged during the week that he is linked with a return with the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs.

Papenhuyzen made his shock retirement from the NRL last year after his NRL Grand Final loss with the Melbourne Storm to pursue other opportunities outside of the 13-man code.

Reports from FanaticsTV have indicated Canterbury is circling in on Papenhuyzen to see whether he is tempted for a return to the NRL after a year-long sabbatical.

Although the 2020 Clive Churchill winner made it clear on his platform shared by former Storm teammates that he will not be returning to the competition and has his eyes set on another code.

"I just don't know where people keep getting it from," Papenhuyzen said on the 167Podcast. "I think it was James Graham at the start of the year who said, 'He's going to come back by June.' It's nearly July and I'm in America, so you do the math."

Papenhuyzen shares the podcast platform with Cameron Munster and Jahrome Hughes, with prominent figures in the NRL often featuring, including Storm teammates.

"You're training with the New York Jets, though over there aren't you?" Hughes said with a smile.

"But yeah, no. Not true," the former Storm fullback continued.

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"I'm just not playing footy again.

"There's also other rumours about flag football and rugby sevens at the Olympics. But no to those as well."

Papenhuyzen is keen to make his mark in the touch football space, with his blistering speed and silky ball-playing suitably fitting for the fast-paced sport.

"Yeah, I've got to try and get back into some running," he added.

"That's probably where the rumours will circulate again because I'll be having the boots on and I'm down at the park and people will think I'm back.

"But just a pre-warning yes, it's all for touch footy. I want to play State Cup by the end of the year, but I need to get back slowly running again. I don't think I've sprinted since probably the Grand Final last year."

Papenhuyzen recently transitioned to golf as a professional caddie, most notably working with Daniel Gale, who is an Australian golf pro.

The former star is currently travelling across the globe exploring different golf terrains through Europe and America.

Papenhuyzen played 113 NRL games in his career, making his debut in 2019 and playing at an elite level throughout his seven years in the purple colours.

He finished his time at the Storm with 635 career points, which included recording 77 tries and 160 goals. It marks him sixth on Melbourne's all-time leading points scorers.