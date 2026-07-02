Sydney Roosters halfback Sam Walker is poised to become one of the highest-paid NRL players when he signs his next contract.

Walker is off contract at the end of 2027, meaning the Roosters have until November 1 this year to strike a deal with the gun half before he is able to test himself on the open market.

Either direction he decides to go down, Walker is set for a major pay-day, with the Daily Telegraph reporting he is seeking long-term security in his next contract and is hopeful of upwards of five years at $1.2 million per season.

Walker is currently the talk of the town as he closes in on becoming part of Origin folklore if he can win the Queensland Maroons the Origin shield in his rookie series as the state's seven.

With the finishing touches being placed on the latest NRL TV deal, which is expected to soar over $5 billion, Walker's value could even soar past his asking price when the deal kicks in for 2028.

Walker's agent, Clinton Schifcofske, confirmed with the Daily Telegraph his client is seeking a long-term contract starting in 2028, and it may be away from Bondi.

There are plenty of variables at stake, with Walker's value expected to rise if he can deliver an Origin series win for Queensland, while also being well in the running for a Wally Lewis Medal (series MVP).

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“We've discussed things and Sam would like a long-term deal, but we have to make sure it's the right deal as well,” Schifcofske said to the publication.

“Sam's preference is to stay at the Roosters and we're hoping we can do a long-term deal there.

“That's the priority.

“In saying that, if the deal isn't right, or we don't have things done before November 1, we would naturally look to the open market.”

It would be unlikely the Roosters don't strike a deal with Walker, and now he has stepped up on the representative stage, the tri-colours know he can deliver a premiership to the eastern suburbs.

It is understood Walker is currently on $1 million on his current contract, and negotiations with the Roosters will commence after he is done with Maroons business.

The biggest threat to the tri-colours is the PNG Chiefs, who enter the competition at the same time as his contract expiry.

The Chiefs can offer tax-free dollars to Walker to incentivise him to make the switch to Papua New Guinea, and would strike a formidable halves combination with Jarome Luai, who was the club's first ever signing.

Another Chiefs signing is Alex Johnston, whom Schifcofske also manages alongside Walker.

"I'm sure PNG are looking at all their options,” said Schifcofske.

“We can't talk them or anyone else before November 1, so it really comes down to whether Sam signs a new deal with the Roosters or if he becomes a free agent.

“Sam's performance in Origin II showed he is right up there with the best playmakers in the game.

“He has got so much confidence out of Origin, so it's an exciting time for him.”

Although the Roosters poached Walker from Queensland in 2019, he hasn't looked back ever since.

The 24-year-old star credited the Bondi-based outfit for his development, which strengthened him to claim Player of the Match honours in Game 2 of the Origin series this year.

“I really love the Roosters, it's been a good move for me,” Walker said.

“I was with the Broncos but I was more just willing to play NRL, I didn't care where it was and who it was for.

“Going down there (to the Roosters), I experienced first hand what they had to offer and the culture of the club.

“They were coming off two premierships and were in a successful position and I felt it was the best fit for myself.

“The way they have embraced my family was huge, it's such a family-first club.

“I was a Roosters fan as a kid, so I've been happy with my decision ever since.”

Walker will line up in the famous Maroons seven jersey when the Sunshine State faces the NSW Blues at Suncorp Stadium on July 8.