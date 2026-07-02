It was a drama-charged week in the NSW Cup and QLD Cup.

Both competitions delivered surprises, controversy and plenty of free-flowing football with implications aplenty for your favourite club.

Is Luke Metcalf playing reserve grade a timely conclusion or an unwelcome distraction?

We discussed Luke Metcalf's return from a hamstring injury a couple of weeks ago, and it's time to see how he's been travelling in the NSW Cup.

Safe to say, it's been a mixed bag of all precautions. After a slow start, he picked up a Man of the Match performance a fortnight ago against the Jets, but this weekend was a near disaster for the future Dragon.

His kicking game, particularly around the goal line, was poor, with his kicks causing several seven-tackle sets that Canberra punished the Warriors for. Defensively, he was found out in contact several times, and the physical outside backs had a field day picking him apart.

Despite scoring a try to give his side some hope in the second half, his inclusion has stifled the combination that was growing nicely between Penrith juniors Jett Cleary and Luke Hanson. The latter was shifted to fullback and was the target of a ruthless kicking game spearheaded by Coby Black in Canberra's dominant win.

Whilst players seemingly go in and out of NRL sides into reserve grade quite regularly, and vice versa for that matter. It's an issue that won't go away quickly. With the June 30 deadline passing and Metcalf staying put in Auckland, it appears that Metcalf's in-and-out style phasing in reserve grade will linger on for a while longer. For the defending premiers, it could be an unwelcome distraction as they look for a charge to the finals from outside the top-five.

Walters returns but can it spark Brisbane's sinking finals hopes

Positively, Broncos hooker Billy Walters returned to the field after nearly 300 days on the sideline after tearing his ACL in last year's charge to the premiership.

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The half-turned hooker has been sorely missed by the club this season, with his experience and ability to relieve Cory Paix sorely lacking at times this season. Teams have picked apart Paix's fatigue regularly and targeted him in the latter stages of matches.

In his return match, Walters was playing halfback and running the Souths Logan offence. He scored a terrific solo try, showing his instinctive running game as he beat several defenders on his way to the line.

He showed his creativity as well, setting up Mitch Owen in the first half with a terrific long pass, engaging the Norths defenders. When the time is right for his inclusion into first grade, the impact will be immediate, as he gives Brisbane some up-tempo attack they have been lacking.

Other talking points

Melbourne's band of youngsters pulled off a major upset, downing second-place North Sydney by 43-21. Fullback Waka Hammond, hooker Gabriel Satrick and backrower Angus Hinchey were standouts in the win, showing that the Storm's local juniors can match it with the big boys.

It's not just the NRL level where the Bulldogs have seemingly found their best halves combination. The duo of Sean O'Sullivan and Alex Conti combined to put Manly to the slaughter in Tamworth. The halves combined for eight linebreak assists and seven try assists as the pair ran riot against a depleted Sea Eagles side.

Jake Averillo returned to the field after a nasty hand injury on ANZAC Day. Playing with heavy padding on his hand, the versatile future Tiger had his hands in everything. Averillo had 18 runs for 175 metres, several tackle breaks and crossed for a nice try as Redcliffe trounced Wynnum Manly.

The Northern Pride picked up their fifth draw of the season when they finished with 16-all with local rivals Townsville. Fullback Ethan King was sensational, running for over 250 metres and having 14 tackle breaks. Meanwhile, fellow North QLD affiliate Mackay were slaughtered 51-12 by the Capras. Young gun Mason Barber was stood down for the game after missing his team's flight to Rockhampton as Dolphins' contracted player John Fineanganofo scored a hattrick and broke 12 tackles in a dominant display at lock.

NSW Cup Round 17 results

Newcastle 26 def Eels 22

St George Illawarra 34 def Penrith 8

Roosters 20 def Souths 14

Melbourne 43 def Norths 22

Canberra 34 def Warriors 16

Canterbury 64 def Manly 10

QLD Cup Round 15 results

Tweed 26 def Burleigh 12

Northern Pride 16 drew Townsville 16

Ipswich 28 def Brisbane 18

Redcliffe 34 def Wynnum Manly 10

Sunshine Coast 42 def Western 8

Central QLD 51 def Mackay 12

Souths Logan 20 def Norths 14

For more analysis and takes on the week that was in the NSW Cup and QLD Cup, the League Scene's lower grade wrap drops at 6pm each Wednesday night.