After escaping defeat in Game 1 of the State of Origin series courtesy of a James Tedesco miracle in the final minute of the match.

A shellacking followed for the NSW Blues when the Queensland Maroons met them in the second encounter at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Somehow, after a lackluster series for the Blues, they will meet the Maroons for a decider at Suncorp Stadium.

Many critics are writing them off, and as we've seen from past Maroon teams, the trip to Lang Park shapes up as a formidable location.

Despite all of this, here's what Laurie Daley needs to do to ensure a series win on July 8.

The changes

As it stands, Daley has named Payne Haas and Mitch Barnett up front, with Reece Robson at hooker and Isaah Yeo at lock.

The starting pack in the middle, who got embarrassed in Game 2, has been given another shot, expected to turn it around.

Many critics, including Blues greatest of all time player Andrew Johns, believes Cameron Murray must start the match, with the past two matches dramatically turning in the Blues' favour whenever he enters the field.

Loading matchup…

The Rabbitohs skipper plays big minutes at an elite rate in the sky blue, with 51 minutes and 43 minutes respectively in the past two games.

The Blues can't afford to miss the jump, and Murray's leg speed, quick play the ball, and agile frame make him perfect to set the tone early.

Expect a late change from Daley, Yeo moving to the front row, Murray to lock, and Barnett pushed to the bench. It could prove to be the difference, given Barnett's workhorse mentality in defence, and needs to be fresh when Maroons hooker Harry Grant gets adventurous out of dummy-half in the late stages of the first 40.

Setting the tone in the first half

With Murray starting at 13, it gives Robson the best possible chance to develop a running game, which would be the first time in the series given the Maroons' excellent work at controlling the ruck.

From the get-go, a one-two punch of Murray and Haas, followed by Yeo's ball-playing, gives the Blues an attacking angle yet to be seen in 2026.

The second late change comes as Daley opts to unleash Haumole Olakau'atu, who is currently the NRL's most in-form player in the competition.

The 27-year-olds form cannot be ignored at clubland, notching two tries and skittling defence within ten minutes of the Sea Eagles's rivalry clash with Melbourne Storm on Saturday.

The Tongan wrecking-ball's bench spot may be smoke and mirrors, and given his strong past with cramping, which is what we saw in Game 1 resulting in him being forced off the field, Daley must start him, or not play him at all.

If the game-plan isn't to have Olakau'atu start, then it's unlikely we will see him at all in the contest given Ethan Strange's form also cannot be ignored, but more on that later.

It gives Olakau'atu 50 or 60 minutes of his best work before injecting Liam Martin for the final quarter, and just lets him go berserk.

How Strange and Brailey fit in

The two heroes of Game 1, Strange and Blayke Brailey.

Strange had a scintillating debut which saw him score two tries and help the NSW Blues fight back into the contest to victory.

Many were left puzzled by Daley insisting on Mitchell Moses as the five-eighth option, who had an injury cloud surrounding him for Game 2.

Nevertheless, his role is off the bench now, and acts as a perfect utility to throw into the match as a third play-making option and ball runner.

Strange's debut performance in Game 1 was astonishing, scoring one try, three tackle breaks and well over 100 run metres.

There must be a plan to have him injected into the match.

A genuine game-breaker, Strange was a problem for those north of the border, and it will be a travesty if his Origin legacy game in Sydney was his single outing for the series.

The same can be said for Brailey, who, upon entering the match in Game 1, was troubling the Maroons defenders and spearheaded the second-half assault from the Blues.

Playing 31 minutes in the middle, he added huge spark and was dearly missed in Game 2 when the Blues were starved of attacking opportunities from dummy half.

Robson was running on fumes in Game 2, playing the full 80-minutes while a fresh Apisai Koroisau remained on the bench, eager to go.

It allowed the Blues' attack to become one-dimensional, and the Maroons could easily adapt and shut down any attempts of danger.

Daley will surely have learned his lesson to implement a second nine into the contest, and Brailey, returning from a fractured arm, will give the Blues another level of attacking flair.

Who misses out?

By process of elimination, with four bench players in Barnett, Brailey, Strange and Martin selected, it means Addin Fonua-Blake and Tolutau Koula miss out.

Haas has the rare Herculean-like ability to play 80-minutes at the highest level, and will require doing so in the decider.

The balance of the side dramatically increases, where Yeo can shift back to lock to give Murray a breather before a second stint in the second half to finish off the series.

Given everything goes to plan, and no injuries occur during the match, Koula is simply on here for coverage from one to five and misses out on Game 3.