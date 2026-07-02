The St George Illawarra Dragons continue to struggle this season, with one win under their belt, and the future of Clint Gutherson is in limbo, at least to the outside looking in.

During the Dragons' media on Wednesday, the 247-game veteran believes there is plenty in the tank as his contract with the club ends next season.

There have been plenty of critics with plenty to say about Gutherson's physical capabilities as the pace of the game has evolved, and the fullback has experienced knee injuries throughout his career.

The outside noise isn't too much for the 31-year-old, and he is also used to information and rumours being leaked to the press regarding his injuries as contract talks become imminent.

"There have always been questions (about my body)," Gutherson said to the media.

"It's not just now, it's been happening for years. Everytime I was off-contract at Parra, someone would release something about my knees.

"It's nothing new to me. I've been copping 'retire' (calls) for 15 years.

"When that time comes, I'm sure someone close to me will tell me, but I've got a lot of kilometres left."

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With the Dragons' 2026 performance, the club looks to the 2027 season, where they have signed Scott Drinkwater, Luke Metcalf, Keaon Koloamatangi, Phillip Sami and Connor Watson to help turn the club around in a better direction.

Gutherson's spot on the team remains uncertain given Drinkwater's signing and the development and progress of their young forwards.

For the moment, he is focusing on one match at a time as the Dragons play the Wests Tigers on Saturday night and believes everyone is trending in the right direction to get their second win of the season.

"We know the type of footy we've been playing. I think it's been shown in the last few weeks," the Dragons fullback stated.

"If we go out there and play the 80 minutes like we want to do, a bit of luck goes our way, I'm sure we can get the job done (against the Tigers)."

The former Eel fullback is averaging career-low numbers since joining the Red V.

With injuries mounting a toll on Gutherson and the club's recruitment making him almost expendable, it is clear one way or another there is uncertainty despite his confidence to continue next season.