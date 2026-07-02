Broncos prop Benjamin Te Kura has been immediately released from his contract at Red Hill to allow him to pursue an NFL opportunity in the United States in 2027.

The highly touted forward made his debut for Brisbane in Round 5 of the 2024 season and went on to make five appearances for the Broncos.

The 22-year-old then went on temporary leave from the club's NRL squad commitments in April to attend a six-week NFL training camp.

During this camp time, NFL agent Dwane Bugden said he has what it takes to join the competition following an eight-week rigorous gridiron program on the Gold Coast.

Standing at 205cm and recorded as the NRL's tallest player, Te Kura impressed Bugden, who says he could be better than the 29-year-old rugby league junior and Super Bowl winner.

“Ben Te Kura has got it,” Bugden said to the Courier Mail.

“He is absolutely good enough to play in the NFL.

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“Athletically, he's every bit as good as Jordan Mailata, maybe even better.

“Jordan is a rare beast, but Ben is faster and moves better than Jordan did at the same stage of their development.

He will now relocate to Arizona to continue his pursuit of a professional career in the sport.

“I'm very grateful to the Broncos for everything they've done to support me in pursuing an opportunity in the NFL,” Te Kura said in a club statement.

“Making my NRL debut for the Broncos against the Storm in 2024 was such an unbelievable moment for me and my family.

“I owe the Club so much for the faith they've had in me right from day one.”

General Manager of Football Operations, Troy Thomson, said the Club was happy to support Te Kura.

“This is an incredible opportunity, and one we felt was important to help facilitate,” Thomson said.

“Everyone at the Broncos wishes Ben and his family all the very best for the future.”

He has already flown to the US overnight to begin testing for an NFL contract.