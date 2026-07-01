Sam Walker's brother, Tyson Walker, has earned his first NRL contract, signing an officially upgraded train and trial deal with the North Queensland Cowboys.

He has been progressing through the club's system in recent years and has now taken a major step towards his NRL debut with the new deal.

He was originally at the Sydney Roosters alongside his now State of Origin representative brother Sam, but was signed by the Cowboys in the middle of last year on a pathways deal.

His promotion to a train and trial contract, per Fox Sports, will see him potentially progress towards an NRL debut this year, although the club would need dispensation to play him given NRL contract rules.

Walker won the 2025 SG Ball title with the Roosters before moving north to the Cowboys and is highly rated.

The Cowboys are also understood to have handed upgrades to Former Gold Coast Titans forward Taylan To'a and Under-19s Queensland five-eighth Taj Lateo, while Under-19s NSW Blues representative Archie Mesritz will join the development list and Ethan King has been promoted to the club's Top 30 roster.

Speaking to Zero Tackle last year, the younger Walker said his dream was actually to play alongside his brother, and while that won't happen at the Cowboys, Sam's contract expires at the end of 2027, and the duo could look to link up.

“That's definitely the dream (to play with Sam). I've just got to keep working hard and hit some kicks on the siren,” the younger Walker said.

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“He's taught me a lot on the field and off the field, like what it takes to be a professional, which has been really good, and it's been really helpful.

“All the work that goes on, not only on the field but off the field, is even bigger as well. He's been a massive help.”