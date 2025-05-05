Fresh off winning the 2025 SG Ball Cup title with the Sydney Roosters, young playmaker Tyson Walker has revealed his dream of one day playing alongside his older brother, Sam Walker, on the NRL field.

Defeating the Parramatta Eels in a blockbuster Grand Final match that went into extra-time, Walker was one of the standouts in attack and with the ball in his hands.

Continuing to try and make his mark with the Sydney Roosters, rugby league has been in Walker's blood since he was born with his brother, father and uncles all playing in the NRL.

The younger brother of Roosters halfback Sam Walker, father Ben played for the Brisbane Broncos, Northern Eagles, Manly Sea Eagles and South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Meanwhile, his uncles Chris and Shane played a combined 312 rugby league matches, with the former even making six appearances for the QLD Maroons.

"I come from a long background of footy players, but it's been really good having my brother here to help me out and get away from home, which is a big step," Tyson Walker told Zero Tackle.

"Definitely still a long way to the NRL, but I've known for a long time that I wanted to play rugby league.

"That's pretty much all I want to do. I don't have any other aspirations for now, that's for sure."

While he has primarily played in the halves during his time at the Roosters, Walker, who is signed with the club until 2026, has also shown his talents as a fullback when playing for the Ipswich Jets.

Although he admits that there is "still a long way to go to the NRL," he wants to work on his kicking and attacking prowess before achieving his lifelong dream of running out onto the field alongside his older brother.

"That's definitely the dream (to play with Sam). I've just got to keep working hard and hit some kicks on the siren," the younger Walker added.

"He's taught me a lot on the field and off the field, like what it takes to be a professional, which has been really good, and it's been really helpful.

"All the work that goes on, not only on the field but off the field, is even bigger as well. He's been a massive help."

Arriving at the Roosters this season after spending last year in the Cyril Connell Cup competition with the Ipswich Jets, Walker has formed a formidable bond in the halves with Toby Rodwell.

Still relatively young, the duo is part of the next breed of playmakers coming through the club's pathways system.

In a few years, they are set to contend with Hugo Savala, Jake Elliott, Sandon Smith, and Sam Walker for a spot in the first-grade competition.

"It's been so good. Me and him haven't known each other for too long, but we've just connected really well," the younger Walker said on his bond with the Rodwell - the 2024 Australian Schoolboys halfback.

"He's a good mate of mine from now on, and I'm sure we'll be good mates until the rest of our footy careers."