Melbourne Storm young gun Jai Bowden has found himself on the radar of the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs and has emerged as a potential option for a player swap for incoming star centre Bronson Xerri.

Xerri is all but confirmed to be on the move to Melbourne after being on the outer in Belmore, and the Bulldogs have identified a player they would like in return, according to fresh reports from NewsCorp.

It was reported that there were whispers of a quiet deal to be done before June 30 to have Xerri and Bowden switch camps.

However, it is understood the Storm have put their foot down and poured cold water over any attempts of Bowden being moved on.

Bowden is currently on a development contract with the Storm for this year, but is touted as a highly skilled player of the future.

The 19-year-old starred at hooker for the Queensland Maroons Under-19s last year, and is a product of the Sunshine Coast Falcons pathways.

“This game is what I was thinking about all year,” he said to the Courier Mail after his Origin win in 2025.

“I really wanted this jersey, especially to come here and play in my home town and at the Stadium is exactly what I was after and I couldn't think of anything better.”

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The Maroons clinched a thrilling 23-22 win over the NSW Blues juniors in the Sunshine Coast last year and gave a glimpse of future stars in the NRL.

Some of Bowden's teammates included Titans star Cooper Bai, Raiders half Coby Black, and Broncos winger Philip Coates.

Widely regarded as a successor to Harry Grant, Bowden will be learning from one of the best hookers in the NRL as he develops his game to take the next step to the NRL.